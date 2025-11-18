The expansion will add more than 30mtpa in peak LNG production capacity. Credit: Audio und werbung/Shutterstock.com.

Venture Global has applied to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) seeking a permit and approval for the Plaquemines LNG brownfield expansion project.

The company has filed a request with the US Department of Energy (DoE) for export authorisations related to the expansion project.

Venture Global has increased the expected output from the project by almost 40% since the expansion project was announced earlier this year.

It has attributed the increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to continued optimisation of its liquefaction trains and “strong” market demand.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said: “Venture Global is pleased to announce the formal launch of the permitting process for the Plaquemines Expansion Project.

“Incrementally expanding Plaquemines is a logical and economically efficient opportunity to build on our strong existing infrastructure.

“This strategic step provides Venture Global with the optionality to develop a scalable project that can efficiently meet market needs as they evolve.

“Our decision to significantly increase the project’s permitted capacity reflects the strong market demand we continue to see, and this expansion will play a vital role in meeting that demand.”

According to the company, the expansion will be implemented incrementally in three phases and consist of 32 modular liquefaction trains.

This expansion will add more than 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in peak production capacity.

It will also take the total peak production capacity at the entire Plaquemines complex to more than 58mtpa.

Venture Global added that the commercial operations timelines for the first and second phases will remain unchanged, as previously stated.

Last month, the FERC granted Venture Global an extension to continue the commissioning phase of its Plaquemines LNG plant.

This decision allowed the company to delay full commercial operations and sell LNG on the spot market at potentially higher prices.