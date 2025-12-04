Vår Energi discovers oil at Goliat North well offshore Norway

The well, also known as 7122/7-8, was drilled in production licence 229 using the COSL Prospector rig. Credit: Vår Energi.

Vår Energi has announced an oil discovery in the Goliat North exploration well, located around 5km north of the Goliat field in Norway’s Barents Sea.

The well, also known as 7122/7-8, was drilled in production licence 229 using the COSL Prospector rig.

It is owned by a partnership between Vår Energi (65%) and Equinor (35%).

The well encountered hydrocarbons in the Realgrunnen and Kobbe formations, with estimated gross recoverable resources of up to five million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe).

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the preliminary analysis showed 400,000–800,000 standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent.

Goliat North well encountered an 8m gas/oil column in the Tubåen formation within the Realgrunnen subgroup, with reservoir rocks totalling 6.5m.

The gas/oil contact was found at a depth of 1,255m below sea level and the oil/water contact was not encountered.

A 6m gas/oil column was also identified in the Fruholmen formation, with the gas/oil contact at 1,285m and oil/water contact at 1,290m below sea level.

In the Kobbe formation, a 17m oil column was encountered in 12m of reservoir rocks, with the oil/water contact at 2,048m below sea level.

The well was not subjected to formation testing, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were performed.

It was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,197m and terminated in the Kobbe formation in the Middle Triassic at a water depth of 409m. It has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Goliat North well is part of the Goliat Ridge appraisal drilling programme.

Vår Energi and Equinor plan to drill four wells in the area, with the Zagato side-track currently under way.

Upon completion of the appraisal campaign, the partners plan to evaluate the overall potential of Goliat Ridge.

They intend to integrate data from the drilling programme with newly acquired three-dimensional seismic data.

In July this year, Vår Energi, along with its partners, announced a significant gas/condensate discovery in the Vidsyn prospect in the Norwegian Sea.