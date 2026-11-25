The gold project is located in Pará state, Brazil. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Canadian miner ValOre Metals has agreed to acquire all shares of Bemisa Água Azul Mineração, owner of the Água Azul Gold Project in southeastern Pará State, Brazil, for a total purchase price of $135m.

The agreement was signed with Opportunity Holding Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia.

Água Azul is an active gold operation with existing mining and processing infrastructure, covering four contiguous mineral tenure areas totalling approximately 20,600ha in the Carajás Mineral Province.

The transaction terms require an upfront payment of $90m at closing, followed by $20m on the first anniversary and $25m on the second anniversary.

ValOre may choose to prepay all deferred amounts for $30m within four months after closing, subject to adjustment for US inflation.

The project includes the Abelhas, Juliano, and Campos Altos deposits and holds established mining licences.

Abelhas currently operates an open-pit mine and processing plant at 120,000t per year, with plans to expand capacity to the permitted 200,000t per year and further to a proposed 2.85mt per year, subject to permits.

An independent mineral resource estimate (MRE) as of 28 July 2026 reports 22.78mt at 1.27 g/t gold (931,920oz) in the indicated category, and 26.44mt at 1.29 g/t gold (1,099,910oz) in the inferred category.

A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) conducted by GE21 Consultoria Mineral projects that Phase 2 of the operation will produce an average of approximately 110,000oz of gold annually.

ValOre is in discussions to secure financing for the purchase and ongoing operational costs.

The closing is subject to conditions including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and is anticipated on or before 15 January 2027.

ValOre is receiving Canadian legal guidance from Bennett Jones and Brazilian legal representation from TozziniFreire Advogados.

On the seller’s side, Banco Santander (Brasil) is serving as financial adviser, with BMA Advogados and VHC Advogados providing legal counsel in Brazil.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by ValOre’s board and does not require shareholder approval.

ValOre CEO and director Nick Smart said: “The acquisition of the Água Azul gold property represents a major leap forward for ValOre Metals on our journey to becoming a precious metals producer of scale.

“Located in the Tier-1 Carajás Mineral Province in Brazil, Água Azul adds a cash-generating, open-pit gold operation, with an installation licence in hand for the expansion of throughput to 2.85mtpa, targeting over 100k oz of gold production per year.”