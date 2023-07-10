The Company is undertaking a thorough review of safety and operating practices on the third-party operated FSO before restarting the production

Valeura Energy announces precautionary suspension of Wassana production. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) (“Valeura” or the “Company”), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that it has temporarily suspended production operations at the Wassana oil field, offshore Gulf of Thailand.

On July 6, 2023 the floating storage and offloading vessel (“FSO”) stationed at the Wassana oil field deviated from its intended position and contacted the field’s catenary anchor leg mooring (“CALM”) buoy. No personnel were injured in the event, no hydrocarbons were discharged, and there was no damage to the vessel or the CALM buoy.

As a precautionary measure, Valeura has opted to temporarily suspend production operations at the field, which had been producing approximately 2,400 bbls/d of oil at the time of the event, representing approximately 10% of Valeura’s aggregate net production. The Company is undertaking a thorough review of safety and operating practices on the third-party operated FSO before restarting the production.

Valeura adheres to high environmental, social, and governance standards, and holds its third-party contractors to the same expectations in the work they perform for the Company. Additional details will be provided in due course.

Source: Company Press Release