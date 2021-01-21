Vale said that the deal marks its first step towards exiting coal business

(Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay)

Vale has signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Mitsui & Co. to acquire the latter’s stakes in the Moatize coal mine in Mozambique and the 912km long Nacala Logistics Corridor (NLC) in Southeast Africa.

Mitsui has a stake of 15% in the coal mine and holds a 50% share in the equity in NLC that has been used for coal transportation. The consideration to be paid by Vale for Mitsui’s stakes in the mine and logistics assets is $1 each.

About three years ago, Mitsui acquired the stake in a subsidiary of Vale that held a 95% stake in the Moatize project. The Japanese firm, at that time, also acquired a 50% equity interest in another subsidiary of the miner that was implementing the NLC project.

HOA allows structuring of Mitsui’s exit from Moatize coal mine

The HOA will enable the two parties to structure the exit of Mitsui from the two assets. Mitsui’s exit is expected to occur during the course of the year and will be subject to the signing of a definitive agreement and the fulfilment of the necessary preceding conditions.

For Vale, the deal will be a first step towards the sale of its coal business.

The Brazilian miner stated: “The transaction is in line with the Company’s focus on its core businesses and ESG agenda, committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 and reducing 33% of its scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.”

Upon completion of the deal, Vale will consolidate NCL entities and all of their assets and liabilities. These include the Nacala project finance, which has an outstanding balance of nearly $2.5bn, said the Brazilian miner.

After acquiring its Japanese partner’s stakes, Vale will start the process of divesting its participation in the coal business. The company said that this will be based on sustaining the operational continuity of the Moatize coal mine and the NLC, by pursuing a third party interested in the two assets.

To achieve sustainable results at the Moatize mine, Vale is implementing two initiatives that include a new mining plan and a new operational strategy for the coal processing plants.