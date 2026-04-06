Interior seeks tighter offshore leasing and safety oversight coordination through the new agency. Credit: Bo Shen/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of the Interior (DoI) has commenced a phased transition towards establishing the Marine Minerals Administration.

This new entity amalgamates the functions of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The primary aim is to enhance coordination and improve efficiency across offshore leasing, permitting, inspections, and environmental oversight, while keeping all regulatory protections and safety standards unchanged.

This approach aligns with changes in offshore energy development, highlighting the necessity for an integrated method of managing both conventional and emerging resources like critical minerals.

By coordinating planning, leasing, and oversight activities, the DoI aims to equip the agency to address present and future energy needs more effectively.

The creation of the Marine Minerals Administration represents a strategic advancement towards a more modernised and coordinated management of offshore resources.

It aims to unify resource planning, leasing, and operational oversight, thereby reducing redundancy and promoting more informed decision-making throughout the offshore development process.

Throughout the transition, all statutory authorities and protections remain intact.

DoI Secretary Doug Burgum said: “President Trump has been laser focused on making the government work efficiently and effectively for the American people. This is about building an agency that reflects where we are today and where we need to go.

“The Department is applying what we’ve learned over the past decade to deliver clearer coordination, better service to the public and stronger, more integrated oversight of offshore energy development.”

In April 2025, the DoI revealed a policy update for potentially boosting offshore oil production in the Gulf of America. The update involves revised guidelines from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement regarding Downhole Commingling in Wilcox reservoirs, increasing the permitted pressure differential from 200psi to 1,500psi.