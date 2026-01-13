US court lifts suspension on Revolution Wind project construction

Revolution Wind was originally scheduled to start generating power as early as January 2026. Credit: Kate Ciembronowicz/Orsted.

Revolution Wind has been granted a preliminary injunction from the US District Court for the District of Columbia following a suspension order imposed by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in December 2025.

The ruling permits the immediate resumption of activities associated with the 704MW Revolution Wind Project while ongoing legal proceedings contest the BOEM director’s orders from 22 August and 22 December 2025.

The offshore wind farm is situated in federal waters, 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast, 32 miles south-east of the Connecticut coast and 12 miles south-west of Martha’s Vineyard.

Revolution Wind is currently working towards a resolution with the US administration to ensure a swift and sustainable outcome.

The 50/50 joint venture (JV) between Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted intends to restart construction promptly, focusing on delivering reliable power to the north-eastern US.

Revolution Wind initiated legal action against the lease suspension earlier this month, asserting that it contravenes applicable laws and poses substantial harm to the project’s future.

In 2023, Revolution Wind obtained all necessary federal and state permits after comprehensive consultations with various governmental entities.

Discussions with the Department of Defense led to a formal agreement addressing potential impacts on national security.

Other agencies involved included the US Coast Guard, US Army Corps of Engineers and National Marine Fisheries Service.

The project is nearly 87% complete, with all offshore foundations set up and 58 of 65 wind turbines installed.

Export cables and offshore substations are fully operational.

Revolution Wind was originally expected to start generating power as early as January 2026.

Once operational, the project aims to enhance grid reliability in the north-eastern region by providing electricity to more than 350,000 homes under long-term power purchase agreements with utilities in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Experts such as ISO-NE, an independent grid operator, cautioned that halting the project could lead to higher electricity costs and decreased reliability in the region.

Revolution Wind also plays a significant role in supporting US jobs across construction, operations, shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors.

The project has already facilitated more than two million union work hours and is part of Ørsted’s broader investment in energy infrastructure in more than 40 states.

In parallel developments, Ørsted subsidiary Sunrise Wind is evaluating its options regarding a similar lease suspension issued by the BOEM in December 2025.