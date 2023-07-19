Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future

UEC’s fully licensed Hobson Processing Plant, South Texas. (Credit: Uranium Energy Corp.)

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC; “UEC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has advanced exploration and delineation activities at its Burke Hollow and Palangana ISR projects in South Texas that are slated for further near-term development in preparation for uranium extraction.

The Company has established its second Production Area at the Burke Hollow ISR Project located in Bee County and has also recently conducted delineation drilling at the past producing Palangana ISR Project in Duval County, Texas.

Andy Kurrus, VP of Resource Development stated: “This is an important achievement in our continuing program to advance the Burke Hollow project towards uranium extraction. This ISR project is the largest Goliad Formation deposit ever discovered in the South Texas Uranium Trend and the largest discovery made in the last decade within the United States. We are pleased to have defined Production Area 2 and are looking forward to the continuation of the project’s advancement as we prepare for the next phase of uranium extraction. The company will continue with delineation drilling at PA-2 with five drilling rigs, followed by the final design and installation of the PA-2 monitoring ring.”

Palangana Production Area-4 Development Drilling

The fully permitted and past producing Palangana project is being advanced for production re-start with development drilling at Production Area-4. The company completed 30 delineation holes which will guide future wellfield design and installation.

Source: Company Press Release