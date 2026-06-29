The developments are expected to reduce electricity system costs and ease pressure on transmission networks. Credit: Pictures of your Life/Shutterstock.com.

Britain’s energy regulator, Ofgem, has provisionally selected 16 long-duration electricity storage (LDES) projects to move forward under its cap and floor support scheme.

The announcement follows an eligibility assessment process, with the regulator now entering a consultation period before making final determinations later this year.

The cap and floor framework offers developers a minimum revenue guarantee while placing a limit on potential profits.

Ofgem said the scheme is designed to support projects capable of storing and releasing electricity for eight hours or more, a capability seen as essential to balance the grid as wind and solar generation increase.

The selected portfolio includes a mix of technologies such as pumped storage hydro, lithium-ion batteries, compressed air energy storage and vanadium redox flow batteries.

The projects are geographically spread across England, Scotland and North Wales, and represent a combined capacity of 7.65GW.

Ofgem stated that these developments are expected to reduce electricity system costs, ease pressure on transmission and distribution networks, and potentially reduce the need for further investment in grid infrastructure.

Ofgem Infrastructure director-general Akshay Kaul said: “Ofgem is creating the right infrastructure for renewable energy to thrive, and improve our energy security and reduce reliance on global gas markets.

“It is fantastic to see such a wide range of technologies coming forward. This takes us a step closer towards the long-duration energy storage we need in a clean power system to maintain secure supply during periods of cold, hot, still or cloudy weather when solar or wind power output may be low.”

Consultation on the proposed selection is open until 7 August. Ofgem expects to publish final cap and floor decisions later this year.

Projects not chosen in this round may be able to participate in future selection windows, with discussions on additional opportunities planned for 2026.

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “The lesson from the conflict in Iran is clear: Britain cannot afford to remain at the mercy of volatile fossil fuel markets and leave families exposed to the next price shock.

“That is why we are further and faster in delivering the clean power mission by rolling out a new generation of pumped hydro storage and state-of-the-art batteries – making more of the clean, homegrown power we already produce, cutting waste, lowering bills and strengthening our energy security.”

Last month, Ofgem granted initial funding to additional electricity transmission projects in Scotland, raising the total supported under its accelerated grid scheme to 26.