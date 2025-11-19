Ukraine’s DTEK imports US LNG through Lithuania 

D.Trading chartered the Gaslog Houston tanker to transport the LNG from the facility in Louisiana. Credit: KN Energies.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK has imported its first cargo of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) via the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania.

DTEK’s subsidiary D.Trading ordered around 160 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas from Venture Global’s Plaquemines export facility in Louisiana, US.

The Gaslog Houston tanker has arrived at the port of Klaipėda to deliver the LNG to the Klaipeda LNG terminal. The LNG will then be transferred to the Independence floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

After regasification, a portion of this LNG cargo will be transported to Ukraine through pipelines and established global interconnector lines.

It is the first time a cargo of natural gas ordered by a Ukrainian company has reached the Klaipėda LNG terminal, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy.

Lithuania’s Minister of Energy, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, said: “After the brutal Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Lithuania was quick to act – a cargo of LNG is already on its way to Ukraine.

“The Klaipėda LNG terminal is one of the busiest and most utilised in Europe, yet it also provides an opportunity to assist Ukraine – through it, we can help ensure gas supply and energy security for our partners.

“This is a concrete example of our solidarity and transatlantic cooperation. Together, we are seeking ways to ensure a reliable gas supply to Ukraine during the upcoming winter by making full use of Lithuania’s existing infrastructure.”

The move comes as Ukraine seeks to diversify energy sources following recent disruptions to domestic gas production.

Russian attacks in October destroyed more than half of Ukraine’s domestic gas production and storage infrastructure, impacting the country’s energy security.

Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz recently signed a letter of intent with Greek natural gas company DEPA to import LNG from Greece.