UK Oil & Gas announces Pinarova-1's 9⅝ inch casing is set. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

UK Oil & Gas PLC (London AIM: UKOG) is pleased to announce that Pinarova-1’s 9⅝ inch casing is now set and cemented down to 287 metres below surface. In preparation for drilling ahead through the target Eocene Hoya limestone sequence, installation of the new wellhead and blow-out preventer (“BOP”) assembly is now nearing completion. Drilling is expected to resume on schedule in the next few days following final wellhead and BOP pressure test.

It is planned to drill cautiously through the Hoya target zone and to open-hole test any zones where good live oil shows are encountered prior to reaching a total depth at around 550 metres below surface. UKOG’s geologist will remain on site to identify and, hopefully, sample any live oil to surface within the newly enlarged mud-pits and to help describe Hoya reservoir geology seen in drill cuttings.

Pinarova-1, located 6 km north of the Basur-1 oil discovery, is designed to test a working hypothesis, supported by well and seismic data, that the active 41.7˚ API light oil seep found last summer in a seismic shot hole above the Pinarova structure, is directly fed by and connected to an underlying light oil accumulation of some 9 km² areal extent within the Hoya limestones, lying around 300-645 metres below surface.

UKOG holds a 50% non-operated interest in Pinarova-1 and the surrounding 305 km² Resan licence, which also includes the as yet undeveloped Basur-1 light oil discovery.

Source: Company Press Release