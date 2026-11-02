The project’s subsea cable will be produced by Sumitomo Electric. Credit: Vismar UK/Shutterstock.com.

The UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has approved Development Consent Order (DCO) for the Sea Link Project, a 2GW subsea electricity connection between Suffolk and Kent.

The decision, made by Baroness Curran on behalf of the Energy Secretary, follows a thorough examination by the Planning Inspectorate and enables National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) to proceed with the next phase of the development.

This project will involve the construction of a new converter station within 5km of the proposed Friston substation in Suffolk, connected through high voltage alternating current (HVAC) underground cables.

The connection will then switch to high voltage direct current (HVDC) underground cables from the converter station to the coast, before linking to a new offshore HVDC cable running approximately 130km to the Kent coast at Pegwell Bay.

At the Kent end, a new converter station will be built within 5km of the existing Richborough Substation, with a short HVAC connection made to the overhead transmission line.

The Planning Inspectorate received the application from National Grid on 27 March 2025 and accepted it for examination on 23 April 2025.

The examination process, completed within statutory timescales, allowed for input from local communities, authorities, and interested parties.

Recommendations from the Examining Authority were made to the Secretary of State on 30 July 2026.

Siemens Energy has been appointed to build converter stations in both counties, supported by its HVDC software and controls centre in Manchester, which has received over £5m ($6.6m) in investment.

The project’s subsea cable will be produced by Sumitomo Electric at its new £350m facility at the Port of Nigg in Scotland, a plant expected to create over 200 local jobs and impact more than 400 roles across the UK supply chain.

A community benefits scheme will be delivered by National Grid, with over £1m allocated each to community funds in Kent and Suffolk.

Local priorities to be supported could include improvements to community facilities, enhancing green spaces, and developing local skills.

National Grid Sea Link project director Adrian Pierssene said: “Sea Link will help the network carry more secure and home-grown power to where it is needed. It will also support the jobs, skills and supply chain needed to deliver The Great Grid Upgrade.

“Our focus now is on detailed delivery planning, working closely with local partners and keeping communities informed before and during construction.”

Construction is expected to start in early 2027, with the aim to complete the project by 2031.