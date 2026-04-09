The Burke Hollow ISR uranium site in South Texas, US. Credit: CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has announced the start of production at its Burke Hollow project after receiving approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

This project is the first new in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mine in the US in more than ten years.

Alongside recent capacity expansions at the Christensen Ranch mine in Wyoming, UEC is said to be the only US uranium company with two operational ISR hub-and-spoke platforms, as it continues to grow its domestic production capabilities.

UEC president and CEO Amir Adnani said: “The start-up of Burke Hollow is a significant achievement for UEC, advancing the project from a grassroots discovery in 2012 to production in 2026.

“With two ISR operations now producing, and our Ludeman ISR project planned for start-up in 2027, we are building a scalable, multi-faceted platform supported by the largest uranium resource base in the US.

“Our 100% unhedged, staged production growth strategy positions UEC to meet strengthening market fundamentals and growing US policy support for the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.”

With around half of its 20,000-acre area yet to be explored, the Burke Hollow site offers substantial long-term development potential.

The site contains various mineralised zones, supporting a phased approach to resource expansion and well field development.

Production from Burke Hollow is set to be processed at UEC’s Hobson Central Processing Plant, which holds a licence to produce up to four million pounds of uranium annually.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said: “UEC’s recent production achievements in Texas and Wyoming highlight the importance of uranium production as the foundation of a secure, domestic nuclear fuel cycle.

“The Trump Administration remains committed to strengthening this capability, which is essential to American energy dominance and our national security.”

In December 2024, UEC acquired Rio Tinto’s Wyoming uranium assets including the Sweetwater plant and uranium mining properties.