U.S. Strategic Metals receives LOI for potential $400m funding package from USEXIM. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

U.S. Strategic Metals (“USSM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a non-binding Letter of Interest (“LOI”) from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“EXIM Bank”), for a potential debt funding package of $400,000,000, with a loan term of up to 15 years. The funding will enable further development of USSM`s Missouri-based mining and metallurgical project (the “Project”).

This transaction may be eligible for special consideration under EXIM Bank’s China and Transformational Export Program (“CTEP”), a congressional mandate for EXIM Bank to help American companies facing competition from the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) in sectors including Renewable Energy, Energy Storage, & Energy Efficiency.

Given the PRC’s dominant market position in critical minerals used in lithium-ion battery and advanced superalloy applications, EXIM Bank’s potential funding for USSM supports an America’s-focused critical minerals supply chain and helps advance the Company’s strategic partnerships for domestic US processing.

The EXIM loan, in combination with existing equity and credit facilities, would provide funding for substantially all of the anticipated construction and development capital required to complete the Project.

Following USSM’s formal application for debt funding, EXIM Bank will begin their formal due diligence process and conduct the required comprehensive underwriting to determine the appropriate terms and conditions of the loan.