Tyranna Resources signs formal sale agreement on Angolan lithium project acquisition. (Credit: Finnrich from Pixabay)

Tyranna Resources Limited (TYX or Company) is pleased to announce it is has completed negotiations in respect of the proposed acquisition of Angolan Minerals Pty Ltd (Angolan Minerals) and has now executed a formal share sale agreement with the shareholders of Angolan Minerals.

Director of Tyranna Joe Graziano commented that “We are very pleased to have formalised the agreement with the shareholders of Angolan Minerals and this is a very important step in the process. Once we have the necessary approvals we intend to move quickly in establishing our presence in Angola and commencing the first phase of our exploration program as announced in the presentation on the 14th June 2022”.

Tyranna will shortly dispatch a notice for a general meeting to be held in late July 2022, at which meeting shareholders will be asked to approve the acquisition of Angolan Minerals.

Source: Company Press Release