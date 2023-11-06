Twin Metals Defends Long-Held Mineral Rights to Advance Modern Mine in Northern Minnesota that Will Source Domestic Clean Energy Minerals

Twin Metals to advance Modern Mine in Northern Minnesota. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Twin Metals Minnesota filed a notice of appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit following September’s dismissal of its lawsuit by a U.S. District Court Judge. With this move, Twin Metals is defending its long-held mineral leases in northeast Minnesota from unlawful federal agency action.

“Twin Metals is committed to securing its federal mineral rights, which are essential to our transition to a clean energy future,” said Francisco Awad, Chief Project Officer of Twin Metals Minnesota. “The team at Twin Metals is shaping the future of sustainable mining while championing environmental responsibility. We can both safely mine for critical minerals and protect our environment. Let’s allow for the environmental review process to demonstrate that.”

Leveraging its long-held mineral rights, Twin Metals has spent more than 13 years in northeast Minnesota conducting extensive environmental, engineering, exploration, hydrogeological and community engagement work.

“Twin Metals is steadfastly dedicated to the communities of northeast Minnesota, which is why we are filing an appeal to challenge the dismissal of our federal mineral lease lawsuit,” Awad said. “We look forward to continuing to pursue the tremendous opportunities our region holds through our vast untapped mineral resources.”

