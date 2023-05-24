The Agreement provides the opportunity to now focus on finalizing the remaining permitting matters and financing plans for Mabilo, together with the surface rights, following which a commitment to development is expected to be formalized by the Board of MLEDC

TVI Pacific's 30.66% owned TVIRD signs memorandum of agreement on restructuring of the Mabilo Project. (Credit: graffiti82/Freeimages)

TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) (“TVI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. (“TVIRD”), a Philippines corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, and its wholly-owned SageCapital Partners, Inc. (“SageCapital”) has signed a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) with RTG Mining Inc. (“RTG”) (TSX: RTG, ASX: RTG) with respect to an agreed restructuring of the Mabilo Project (“Mabilo”). TVIRD holds a 60% indirect interest in Mabilo through SageCapital, a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Philippines which, in turn, owns 60% of the outstanding capital stock of Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corporation (“MLEDC”), a Philippines mining and minerals exploration development company whose projects are based in Camarines Norte, Philippines, and which is the owner and operator of Mabilo.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Agreement provides the opportunity to now focus on finalizing the remaining permitting matters and financing plans for Mabilo, together with the surface rights, following which a commitment to development is expected to be formalized by the Board of MLEDC.

The Agreement addresses the funding obligations of SageCapital and RTG and provides for a 1% net smelter royalty ( “NSR” ) to SageCapital and a 2% NSR to RTG.

) to SageCapital and a 2% NSR to RTG. MLEDC prepared a feasibility study on Mabilo in May of 2016 (“ Feasibility Study “), which Feasibility Study was supported by a technical report entitled “Mabilo Project National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report” prepared by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. dated and filed on May 2, 2016 , with a mineral reserve and mineral resource effective date of November 2015. RTG, which holds a 40% interest in MLEDC through SRM Gold, has filed the Technical Report under RTG’s SEDAR profile (the “ Mabilo Technical Report “). The Mabilo Technical Report reflects a historical Probable Mineral Reserves estimate of 7.8Mt at 2.0% Cu, 2.0g/t Au, 8.8g/t Ag and 45.5% Fe. Metal price assumptions applied in the Mabilo Technical Report were US$5,200 /tonne for Cu, US$1,125 /oz for Au, US$15 /oz for Ag and US$65 /tonne for magnetite. TVI considers this report no longer current and cautions that it should not be relied upon. See “About Mabilo” below.

“), which Feasibility Study was supported by a technical report entitled “Mabilo Project National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report” prepared by Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. dated and filed on , with a mineral reserve and mineral resource effective date of November 2015. RTG, which holds a 40% interest in MLEDC through SRM Gold, has filed the Technical Report under RTG’s SEDAR profile (the “ “). The Mabilo Technical Report reflects a historical Probable Mineral Reserves estimate of 7.8Mt at 2.0% Cu, 2.0g/t Au, 8.8g/t Ag and 45.5% Fe. Metal price assumptions applied in the Mabilo Technical Report were /tonne for Cu, /oz for Au, /oz for Ag and /tonne for magnetite. TVI considers this report no longer current and cautions that it should not be relied upon. See “About Mabilo” below. Management and the directors of TVIRD believe that Mabilo has exploration potential as it remains open, down dip and along strike.

Mabilo is covered by an approved Declaration of Mining Project Feasibility (“DMPF“) and Environmental Compliance Certificate (“ECC“) for initial direct shipping ore (“DSO”) operations issued by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Environmental Management Bureau, respectively, of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources of the Republic of the Philippines .

“We are excited to have reached an agreement with our partner, RTG, so as to allow us to move forward with yet another significant mining project for TVIRD and the TVI Pacific shareholders as well as for the Philippines”, said Mr. Cliff James, Chairman and CEO of TVI and Chairman of TVIRD, “Mabilo is yet another great addition to TVIRD’s portfolio of projects and may be expected to add considerable value and extended life to the Company.”

About the Agreement

The Agreement provides the opportunity to now focus on finalizing the remaining permitting matters and financing plans for Mabilo, together with the surface rights, following which a commitment to development is expected to be formalized by the Board of MLEDC. TVIRD, through SageCapital, and RTG, through SRM Gold, will retain a 60% and 40% interest in MLEDC, respectively, and thereby a 60% and 40% interest in Mabilo. As a further result of the Agreement, SageCapital will receive a 1% NSR while RTG will receive a 2% NSR.

Recognizing the Loan Agreement between MLEDC and RTG dated March 30, 2021, and any and all advances that have been made by RTG in favor of MLEDC to date together with accrued interest, the Agreement provides for the repayment of this amount to RTG from the proceeds of Stage 1 of the project, the DSO. All amounts to be repaid had been previously recognized by TVIRD at the acquisition date of SageCapital and included in the consolidated accounts of TVIRD and shall be subject once again to audit and review by SageCapital and/or by an independent auditor appointed by SageCapital prior to the execution of the definitive agreement.

Recognizing further the disproportionate funding provided earlier to MLEDC by RTG, the Agreement addresses the immediate future funding obligations of SageCapital and RTG whereby the first US$5M of funding for MLEDC (or 12 months, whichever is the earlier), will be provided pro-rata between SageCapital and RTG and thereafter SageCapital will sole fund the next US$5M of expenditure with all additional funding to be provided on a pro-rata basis;

Source: Company Press Release