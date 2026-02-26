Tudor Gold begins PEA for Treaty Creek in Canada

The Goldstorm Deposit’s metallurgical programme is targeting recovery rates of 80–90% gold, 75–85% silver and 75–85% copper. Credit: Phawat/Shutterstock.com.

Tudor Gold has announced the commissioning of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Goldstorm Deposit at its Treaty Creek Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (BC), Canada.

Fuse Advisors has been appointed to prepare the PEA.

The PEA will explore the viability of an underground mining operation concentrating on higher-grade gold deposits as outlined in the 2026 mineral resource estimate (MRE).

Fuse Advisors is responsible for developing a mine plan that envisions production of up to 10,000 tonnes per day (tpd), utilising bulk-tonnage mining methods.

The objective is to define between 50 million and 100 million tonnes (mt) of mineralised material with a gold grade exceeding 2.5 grams per tonne (g/t).

Following this, Fuse will utilise data from the ongoing metallurgical programme to establish a flowsheet and assess the project’s economics.

The metallurgical study commenced in late 2025, employing composite samples from various zones within the Goldstorm Deposit.

This programme is focused on producing a sulphide gold concentrate and evaluating possibilities for generating both copper and sulphide gold concentrates via a sequential flotation process.

Preliminary results suggest that a sequential copper–pyrite flotation circuit could produce marketable copper and sulphide gold concentrates, with target grades of 15–25g/t gold and 26–28% copper.

Expected overall recoveries range from 80% to 90% gold, 75–85% silver and 75–85% copper.

Initial outcomes from the metallurgical tests are anticipated by the end of this quarter, with the completion of the PEA scheduled for the third quarter.

Tudor Gold president and CEO Joe Ovsenek said: “The recently announced 2026 MRE for the Goldstorm Deposit confirmed that lenses of higher-grade gold, silver and copper mineralisation are hosted within the broader envelope of bulk tonnage mineralisation.

“We believe that Treaty Creek can be advanced as a mid-size underground operation initially focused on mining these lenses of higher-grade mineralisation, then scaled up to process additional mineralisation depending on metals prices and as capital costs are paid off.

“Staged development de-risks the project with reduced upfront development costs, reduced development risk, less environmental disturbance and faster cash flow.”

In May 2025, the company received five-year exploration permits from the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals for its Treaty Creek property.