The proposal also includes potential lease sales in the eastern GoM in 2029 and 2030. Credit: Joe Belanger/Shutterstock.com.

The Trump administration plans to propose oil drilling leases off the coast of California, opening up the region within decades, according to a draft five-year plan seen by the Washington Post.

The proposal outlines six lease sales in areas along the California coast between 2027 and 2030.

Final approval of the draft proposal is not expected for at least another year. Even after approval, it would likely be several more years before any new production could actually commence, reported the publication.

The proposal also includes potential lease sales in the eastern Gulf of Mexico (GoM) in 2029 and 2030, as well as more than 20 lease sales in offshore areas of Alaska through 2031.

Expanding the drilling initiative in the eastern GoM has faced resistance from Florida officials and residents due to concerns over oil spills and their impact on local tourism.

The proposal for Alaska would open nearly all offshore areas to oil development, including the High Arctic.

The High Arctic is more than 321km offshore in the Arctic Ocean and has never been drilled previously.

In June, ten oil and energy organisations led by the American Petroleum Institute submitted a joint letter.

This letter defended the prospect of new drilling near California and indicated the region’s history of oil production from leases issued more than half a century ago.

It read: “All areas with the potential to generate jobs, new revenue and additional production to advance America’s energy dominance should be considered for inclusion.

“Undiscovered resources could be readily produced given the array of existing infrastructure in the area, particularly in southern California,” the letter added.

Industry representatives also supported drilling in the eastern Gulf, noting that proximity to developed areas could enable “new production relatively quickly”.

However, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with attorneys general from nine other states, has pledged to resist offshore oil drilling along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

In June, Bonta said, “President Trump is once again taking action to line the pockets of his Big Oil friends. This time, he is expanding oil and gas development by attempting to drill in our coastal communities. We won’t stand idly by as the President continues to ignore science.”