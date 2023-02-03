On January 26, Guluc 2 reached 3,910 metres total measured depth (TMD) and true vertical debt (TVD) of 1,623 metres and discovered an abundance of gas pay

Trillion Energy announces 70+ metres of gas pay found in new well at SASB gas field. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce the preliminary gas indications from the Guluc 2 well, the third well in our multi-well program at the SASB gas field, Black Sea, Turkiye. On January 26, Guluc 2 reached 3,910 metres total measured depth (TMD) and true vertical debt (TVD) of 1,623 metres and discovered an abundance of gas pay.

Our analysis of the logging while drilling (“LWD”) results for the Guluc 2 well suggests 73 metres of potential natural gas pay within 14 separate sands in the Akcakoca Member (SASB production zone). Notably, there are 3 sand gas reservoirs greater than 9 metres thick each. The LWD identified gas sands correlate with natural gas detected at surface in drilling mud.

The initial perforation intervals are currently being selected to bring the well into production. It is expected that only the lower zones of Guluc 2 will be perforated initially. Completion and flow testing will occur over the weekend, with results to be announced next week.

Guluc 2 is expected to start generating revenue during the first week of February. After completion of the Guluc 2 well, the rig will be skid to the West Akcakcoa-1 well, which already has 1,008 metres of surface hole drilled, which will be drilled to TD.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated: “We are now 3 for 3 drilling at SASB. The Guluc 2 well exceeded our expectations in gas saturated potential pay with 73 metres, compared to only about 20 metres of gas pay discovered in the Guluc 1 exploration well drilled over 10 years ago. We are excited about flow testing the well and putting it into production next week, during a high price gas environment.”

