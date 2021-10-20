Trigon is an exploration and development company focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions

Trigon starts operations at Kombat mine. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay.)

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Kombat Mine officially resumed production after 14 years of closure.

Trigon has successfully restarted the Kombat Mine with a successful blast in the Kombat open pit this morning at 11:30 a.m. Namibia time.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, commented, “Today marks a momentous milestone; for Trigon, the community of Kombat and country of Namibia, and of course our valued shareholders. Special thanks to our team for their diligence in moving the Company forward to this great day.”

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company’s mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of Copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Source: Company Press Release