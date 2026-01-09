Treaty Oak Clean Energy’s two solar power projects are underpinned by a long-term agreement with Meta. Credit: Bilanol/Shutterstock.com.

Treaty Oak Clean Energy has announced the start of construction on two solar power facilities in Louisiana, US, which will collectively provide 385MW of capacity following their respective financial closes.

The 185MW-alternating current (MWac) Beekman Solar Project in Morehouse Parish completed its financial close in late November 2025, while the 200MWac Hollis Creek Solar Project in Sabine Parish finalised its financing last month.

Treaty Oak has long-term agreements in place with Meta Platforms, under which the Facebook owner will purchase the facilities’ environmental attributes, while the projects’ electricity will be delivered to the local grid.

Treaty Oak CEO Chris Elrod said: “Closing the financing for these two projects during a challenging economic year for renewable energy projects underscores our strong business model and commitment to bringing energy independence to states like Louisiana.

“I am incredibly proud of our teams and grateful to our financing partners, suppliers, and vendors for their collaboration in making these projects a reality while supporting our commitment to build a US-based supply chain for our customers.”

The Beekman project secured $410m in non-recourse senior secured credit facilities, including a construction-to-term loan, letter of credit facilities and a tax credit bridge loan.

CIB, Crédit Agricole, ING Capital, MUFG, National Australia Bank and SMBC acted as coordinating lead arrangers, with each of them serving as bookrunner, green loan coordinator and hedge provider.

Latham & Watkins provided legal advice to Treaty Oak, while Paul Hastings advised the lenders.

Construction services for the Beekman Solar Project are provided by Blattner Energy for the photovoltaic (PV) installation and Dashiell for high-voltage work.

First Solar is supplying PV modules, with advanced tracker technology sourced from Nextpower.

The Hollis Creek Solar Project arranged $399m in non-recourse senior secured credit facilities using a structure similar to that of the Beekman Solar Project financing.

The same group of coordinating lead arrangers facilitated the financing.

Primoris Renewable Energy will handle PV facility construction, while Beta Engineering is responsible for high-voltage work. Nextpower is also providing tracker technology for this project.

Both solar power projects are scheduled to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2027.

Combined output from the two solar plants is projected to supply the equivalent energy demand of around 80,000 homes.

Over their operational lifetimes, these projects are anticipated to contribute more than $100m in state and local taxes and support approximately 300 jobs during peak construction periods.