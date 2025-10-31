Both projects are set to begin commercial operations in Q3 2027. Credit: VectorStockbd/Shutterstock.com.

US-based independent power producer Treaty Oak Clean Energy has signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta Platforms for two utility-scale solar projects, 185MW AC Beekman Solar and 200MW AC Hollis Creek Solar in Louisiana.

The Beekman Solar project located in Morehouse Parish and the Hollis Creek Solar project in Sabine Parish will have a combined capacity of 385MW AC.

Under these agreements, Meta will acquire the environmental attributes generated by the projects to support its clean energy and sustainability objectives while the energy produced will be supplied to the local grid.

Treaty Oak Clean Energy co-founder and chief revenue officer Rohit Ogra said: “Our partnership with Meta marks a critical milestone for Treaty Oak and our commitment to support our customers and their growing clean energy needs in MISO’s [Midcontinent Independent System Operator] Southern footprint, as well as our broader mission to deliver impactful, scalable clean energy solutions across the US.

“Together with Meta, we’re strengthening local energy resilience, supporting economic development, and creating long-term value for the communities in which we operate in Louisiana.”

Both the projects are expected to begin commercial operations in the third quarter (Q3) of 2027.

Meta head of global energy Urvi Parekh said: “Our partnership with Treaty Oak reflects Meta’s and Treaty Oak’s shared commitment to bringing new, additional clean energy to the local grid.

“When we announced our AI data centre in Richland Parish, Louisiana, last year we committed to working with our partners to bring new energy to the grid – and this agreement with Treaty Oak does just that, while also helping match our operations with clean energy while contributing to local energy resilience and economic growth across Louisiana.”

Together, the two utility-scale solar projects are projected to generate more than $100m in combined state and local tax revenue over their lifetimes and create approximately 300 jobs at the peak construction phase.

Last year in August, Arevon Energy and Meta partnered on an environmental purchase agreement for Arevon’s Heirloom Solar Project in Pike County, Indiana, US.