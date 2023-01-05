The company has secured contracts for its Deepwater Invictus rig in the US Gulf of Mexico, Transocean Barents, and Paul B Loyd Jr. rigs in the UK North Sea, Transocean Norge in Norway, and Development Driller III rig in Suriname

Transocean wins contracts for five drilling rigs. (Credit: Nico Franz from Pixabay)

US-based offshore contract drilling services provider Transocean has secured contracts and extensions representing around $488m for five of its drilling rigs.

The company’s ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus has received a new three-well contract in the US Gulf of Mexico, which is estimated to contribute $43m to the rig’s backlog.

The contract, with an estimated duration of 100 days, is expected to start in direct continuation of the rig’s current programme.

Transocean Barents, the company’s harsh environment semi-submersible vessel built in 2009, has won a new single well contract in the UK North Sea.

The contract, with an estimated duration of 110 days, is anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to contribute $34m to the backlog.

Transocean Barents previously worked for Shell in Norway from January 2022 until October 2022.

UK-based oil and gas company Harbour Energy has exercised the third option on its contract for Paul B Loyd, Jr., a harsh environment semi-submersible rig.

The contract that adds eight P&A wells in the UK North Sea, and contributes an estimated $48m in backlog, is expected to last 275 days and extends the contract to Q3 2024.

Transocean Norge, the company’s harsh environment semi-submersible rig has been contracted by Wintershall Dea and OMV for their operations in Norway.

The incremental term is estimated to last 773 days and contribute an estimated $331m to the backlog, said Transocean.

Furthermore, TotalEnergies has exercised a one-well option, as part of its contract for Development Driller III, an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible, currently in Suriname.

The incremental well would last around 90 days and contribute nearly $32m to the backlog.

Transocean is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, with a focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

The company partially, or fully owns, and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units, comprising 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters, and is also building an ultra-deepwater drillship.

Last month, Transocean secured contracts for its ultra-deepwater drillships, Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Orion, which represent around $1.04bn in the firm backlog.