Transocean exercises options for drill-ships and semi-submersibles

Transocean provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells globally. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Transocean has announced new contract fixtures, totalling around $89m (SFr71.16m) in firm contract backlog, for an ultra-deep-water drill-ship and two semi-submersible rigs to support drilling works off the coasts of Brazil, Norway and Romania.

In Brazil, Petrobras has opted to extend work with Transocean’s Deepwater Mykonos drillship by an additional 90 days.

This extension is a direct continuation of its current programme and is expected to contribute around $33m to Transocean’s contract backlog.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The Deepwater Mykonos drillship, built in 2011 with an Enhanced Samsung 10000 design, can accommodate 205 individuals.

The rig’s maximum drilling depth is 35,000ft, while its maximum water depth is 10,000ft.

A two-well option was exercised for the Transocean Enabler drilling rig in Norway at a rate of $453,000 per day (d), not including additional services.

The Enabler is a harsh-environment semi-submersible rig with a maximum drilling depth of 8,500m and can operate in water depths of up to 500m.

OMV Petrom exercised a single-well option for the Transocean Barents drilling rig in Romania at a rate of $480,000/d.

This harsh-environment semi-submersible rig was built in 2009 with an Aker H-6e design and has a maximum drilling depth of 9,144m.

Transocean provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells globally. The company focuses on ultra-deep-water and harsh environment drilling services.

Its fleet consists of 27 mobile offshore units including 20 ultra-deep-water floaters and seven floaters designed for harsh environments.

Recently, ConocoPhillips and partners identified gas-bearing zones at the Essington-1 exploration well in the Otway Basin within the VIC/P79 exploration permit offshore Victoria, Australia.

Drilling at the well started on 1 November 2025 using the Transocean Equinox rig and was part of the Otway exploration drilling programme.

The well reached its planned total depth of 2,735m measured depth rotary table without incident.