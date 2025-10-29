The electricity infrastructure project is expected to be operational by the end of the decade. Credit: Transgrid.

Transgrid and Endeavour Energy have partnered to develop a new electricity infrastructure project designed to power the priority growth areas of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis in Australia.

The partnership seeks to secure a reliable energy supply for the region for the upcoming decades.

The project entails the establishment of a new bulk supply point (BSP) at Kemps Creek, which has been identified as an efficient and cost-effective solution to address the growing electricity demand of Aerotropolis.

The Western Sydney Aerotropolis, one of Australia’s fastest-growing regions, is experiencing a major transformation centred around the new Western Sydney International Airport.

Transgrid delivery executive general manager Jennifer Hughes said: “Western Sydney International Airport is driving a new era of economic prosperity for Greater Western Sydney, which is already the third-largest economy in Australia.

“The Aerotropolis will be home to future-focused industries such as advanced manufacturing, research, training and education, data centres, freight and logistics and agribusiness, potentially creating 120,000 new jobs.

“The Western Sydney Aerotropolis is one of the most significant infrastructure and economic development projects in Australia. This investment will ensure the area has the secure and resilient energy infrastructure it needs to support new industries, homes and innovation for decades to come.”

Expected to be operational by the end of the decade, the $136.7m project is set to coincide with the Aerotropolis’ major public and private developments, including the Sydney Metro and M12 Motorway.

This investment will facilitate a secure and scalable supply of renewable electricity, linking the area with renewable energy sources throughout New South Wales (NSW) and beyond.

Transgrid is set to invest $111.7m to construct the new BSP, which will enhance the region’s development capacity and improve network reliability.

Meanwhile, Endeavour Energy will contribute $25m to augment the local distribution network, which is a part of a broader $580m investment planned over the next ten years to support the growth of the Aerotropolis.

Endeavour Energy future grid and asset management general manager Colin Crisafulli said: “The critical project is about building a smarter, stronger network for Western Sydney.

“We’re proud to be working with Transgrid to support the vision for Bradfield City and the broader Aerotropolis by delivering modern, flexible energy solutions that meet the needs of our customers and communities.”

The joint initiative has been created through the regulatory investment test for transmission, ensuring the infrastructure is necessary, cost-effective, and beneficial for customers in the long term.

