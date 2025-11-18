The development is set to offset approximately 13.83 million tons of CO₂ emissions over its lifetime. Credit: Benoit Deschasaux/Shutterstock.com.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power in India’s renewable energy sector, has commissioned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC) landmark solar power project at Karnisar Bhatiyan, Bikaner, in the state of Rajasthan.

Executed as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, the project is domestic content requirement (DCR)-compliant with a capacity of 450MW DC and 300MW AC.

The project will supply clean electricity to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), supporting the region’s growing energy demand.

Over its operational lifetime, the project is expected to generate around 17,230 million units of green electricity and offset about 13.83 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions in the process.

Executed over two and a half years, the Bikaner DCR solar project features approximately 775,000 high-efficiency modules manufactured by TP Solar in Tirunelveli.

This solar plant is situated in one of India’s most challenging terrains.

Despite extreme heat and difficult vehicle movement, TPREL deployed advanced technologies such as DCR cells, bifacial DCR modules, precision ramming, and high-performance inverters designed for the hot conditions.

The project also delivered socioeconomic benefits, employing more than 300 locals.

In addition to the 300MW NHPC project, TPREL is accelerating Rajasthan’s clean energy push by supplying DCR-compliant cells and modules for SJVN’s 1GW project and NLC’s 300MW project, both of which are poised for commissioning and are set to become significant renewable milestones.

TPREL is actively contributing to India’s aim of achieving 500GW of nonfossil-fuel energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

To date, the body has commissioned more than 4.9GW of third-party projects, including over 980MW delivered in the current financial year.

In September this year, TPREL signed an agreement with Suzlon Group for the supply of wind turbines totalling 838MW capacity in India.