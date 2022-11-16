In Lebanon, TotalEnergies is the operator of the exploration Block 9, and holds a 60% interest, alongside its partner ENI (40%)

TotalEnergies will launch exploration activities on Block 9. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

TotalEnergies and its partner ENI have signed, with the State of Israel, a Framework Agreement to implement the agreement on maritime boundary which has been reached between Israel and Lebanon on October 27, 2022.

In Lebanon, TotalEnergies is the operator of the exploration Block 9, and holds a 60% interest, alongside its partner ENI (40%).

Following the signature of this Framework Agreement, the Block 9 partners will initiate the exploration of an already identified prospect which might extend both in Block 9 and into Israel waters South of the recently established Maritime Border Line.

Preparation of exploration activities starts now with the mobilization of the teams, the purchase of required equipment and the procurement of a drilling rig.

“TotalEnergies, as the operator of block 9, is proud to be associated with the peaceful definition of a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon. By bringing our expertise in offshore exploration, we will respond to the request of both countries to assess the materiality of hydrocarbon resources and production potential in this area”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

Source: Company Press Release