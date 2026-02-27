TotalEnergies, Glenfarne ink Alaska LNG offtake LoI 

The LoI was signed during a ceremony in Washington, DC. Credit: Glenfarne Alaska LNG/Business Wire.

TotalEnergies has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Glenfarne Alaska LNG, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, for the offtake of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Alaska LNG project.

Under the LoI, TotalEnergies will procure two million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for more than two decades.

This agreement is contingent upon the project’s final investment decision (FID).

The Alaska LNG project, which is currently said to be the sole federally authorised export terminal on the US Pacific coast, plans to reach an overall capacity of 20mtpa.

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said: “We look forward to offtaking LNG from Glenfarne’s Alaska LNG project. The Alaska LNG project is indeed very well geographically positioned to better serve our Asian customers.

“It also illustrates TotalEnergies’ ambition to consolidate its position as a leading buyer of US LNG, while diversifying its supply sources. TotalEnergies is indeed very proud to have been the number one exporter of US LNG in 2025 with 19mt [million tonnes] representing 18% of the whole US production, out of which 14mt for Europe.”

The LoI, which was signed during a ceremony in Washington, DC, was attended by US Senator Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich from Alaska.

Glenfarne said that it has committed to contracting 80% of the project’s total volume to secure the necessary financing.

To date, 13mtpa has been accounted for through preliminary agreements with CPC, JERA, POSCO, PTT, Tokyo Gas and TotalEnergies.

In late 2025, Worley completed the initial front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on the associated Alaska LNG pipeline. The company has been tentatively selected to manage engineering, procurement and construction for the Alaska LNG mainline.

Alaska LNG has precedent agreements for gas sales with North Slope natural gas producers such as ExxonMobil, Hilcorp and Great Bear Pantheon.

Additionally, LoIs have been issued to ENSTAR Natural Gas and Donlin Gold Mine.

Glenfarne CEO and founder Brendan Duval said: “TotalEnergies is one of the most sophisticated LNG market participants in the world.

“Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies’ supply strategy and provides Asian customers with direct access to US gas. We are proud to add another partner of their calibre to the project.”

Alaska LNG comprises three sub-projects within the state: an 807-mile (1,298km) pipeline, an LNG export terminal in Nikiski with a capacity of 20mtpa and a carbon capture plant in North Slope.

Glenfarne is advancing the development in two financially separate phases, with the initial phase focused on domestic supply and the second dedicated to export infrastructure.

In March 2025, Glenfarne assumed the role of lead developer for the Alaska LNG project by entering into a definitive agreement with the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC). This agreement grants Glenfarne a 75% ownership stake in the project, with AGDC holding the remaining 25%.