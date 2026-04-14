The Moho G discovery revealed a 160m hydrocarbon column within Albian reservoirs. Credit: kaiser-v/Shutterstock.com.

TotalEnergies, via its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Congo, has made a hydrocarbon discovery in the Moho licence area off the coast of the Republic of Congo following drilling of the MHNM-6 NFW exploration well.

The Moho licence is operated by TotalEnergies EP Congo with a 63.5% stake, while Trident Energy holds 21.5% and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo retains 15%.

The discovery was made in the Moho G structure and revealed a hydrocarbon column measuring around 160m within Albian reservoirs.

A detailed data acquisition and sampling campaign has been conducted to aid future development decisions.

The Moho G discovery, alongside the earlier Moho F structure find, constitutes estimated recoverable resources of nearly 100 million barrels.

These are expected to be developed as a tie-back to the current Moho facilities.

TotalEnergies exploration senior vice-president Nicola Mavilla said: “This new discovery on the Moho licence benefits from its proximity to existing production infrastructure, allowing a short cycle, cost-effective tie-back development.

“By leveraging our technical expertise and existing infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for future value-accretive production for the company.”

Operated by TotalEnergies EP Congo, the Moho field lies 75km offshore Pointe-Noire and has recorded strong production growth since the Moho Nord project began in 2017.

Current production utilises two floating production units, Alima and Likouf, achieving a combined output of around 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

In a related development, TotalEnergies has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) focusing on exploration prospects.

The agreement outlines a framework for technical cooperation involving a joint evaluation of exploration opportunities in Türkiye’s Black Sea region and globally.

Mavilla said: “We are pleased to launch this cooperation with TPAO, leveraging the technical expertise of both companies to evaluate exploration opportunities in the Black Sea region and internationally on a mutually beneficial basis.”

Last month, TotalEnergies and NEO NEXT Energy completed the merger of their UK North Sea upstream oil and gas assets, resulting in the formation of NEO NEXT+. The deal was previously announced in December 2025.

NEO NEXT Energy is a joint venture between HitecVision and Repsol.