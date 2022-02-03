TotalEnergies is active across the entire biomethane value chain, from project development to marketing of biomethane and its by-products

City of Westminster Veolia refuse lorry 10 Jun 2015 central London. (Credit: Philafrenzy/Wikipedia.)

TotalEnergies and Veolia have signed an agreement to produce biomethane from Veolia waste and water treatment facilities operating in more than 15 countries.

The partners will develop and co-invest in a portfolio of international projects, with the ambition to produce up to 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of biomethane per year by 2025. This production of renewable gas made from organic waste will be equivalent to the average annual natural gas consumption of 500,000 residents and will avoid some 200,000 tons of CO2 per year. TotalEnergies will market the resulting biomethane as a renewable fuel for mobility or as a substitute for natural gas in other uses.

As part of this agreement, the partners will pool their industrial know-how in biomethane production. Veolia will provide its expertise in the production and processing of biogas from its facilities, and TotalEnergies will contribute its in-depth knowledge of the entire biomethane value chain.

“We are pleased to partner with Veolia to promote the recovery of waste through the production of biomethane, and thereby the circular economy, one of the pillars of sustainable development,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. “The development of biomethane is part of TotalEnergies’ transformation into a broad energy company, and the deployment of its ambition to be a major player in renewables.”

“Our partnership with TotalEnergies is in line with Veolia’s strategy to develop solutions for decarbonizing the energy mix, notably with biogas, as part of an ecological transition,” said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Operating Officer of Veolia. “At the global level, the biogas resources at our sites offer more than 6 terawatt hours of primary energy. With this biomethane production potential and our know-how in biogas management, Veolia intends to become a leading player in the value chain while developing more decentralized and local green energy production capacity.”

Source: Company Press Release