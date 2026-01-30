TomaGold announces drill results at Berrigan Mine in Quebec

Starting at 451.2m, drill-hole TOM-25-015 uncovered mineralisation with a zinc equivalent of 5.75% across 98.5m. Credit: RHJPhotos/Shutterstock.com.

TomaGold has unveiled the assay results from drill-holes TOM-25-014 and TOM-25-015 at its Berrigan Mine project in the Chibougamau mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

Comprising 16 claims, the Berrigan Mine property covers a total area of 483 hectares (ha) and is situated 4km north-north-west of Chibougamau.

Drill-hole TOM-25-015, beginning at a depth of 451.2m, revealed mineralisation with a zinc equivalent of 5.75% (1.34 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent) over a span of 98.5m.

Within this interval, specific sections showed higher concentrations, including a zinc equivalent of 26.67% (6.26g/t gold equivalent) over 4.90m and a zinc equivalent of 7.26% (1.69g/t gold equivalent) over 49.35m.

This drill-hole confirms the identification of a new significant semi-massive sulphide zone called Berrigan Deep, which remains open at depth for further exploration.

Drill-hole TOM-25-014 also yielded important data, intersecting mineralisation at a shallower depth and indicating a westward extension of the vein system.

It recorded an intersection of 28.69% zinc equivalent over 2.1m, starting from 185m depth, with alteration zones favouring serpentinised peridotite and pyroxenite.

TomaGold CEO David Grondin said: “Drill-hole TOM-25-015, grading 5.75% ZnEq [zinc-equivalent] (1.34g/t AuEq[gold-equivalent]) over 98.5 m, is truly transforming the Berrigan Mine project and highlights a new semi-massive sulphide zone that extends at depth beneath the known zones.

“This very encouraging result suggests the presence of a large mineralised system that remains open at depth.”

The company’s drilling programme will continue once results from pending drill-holes TOM-25-011, TOM-25-012 and TOM-25-013 are received, along with a borehole geophysical electromagnetic survey expected in early February.

The detailed analysis shows that mineralisation in these zones is associated with contact breccia and fault mud, indicating active hydrothermal systems that may extend further at depth.

TomaGold exploration vice-president Jean Lafleur said: “The concept of a new deep mineralised zone is not new in Abitibi, where mineralisation has been documented at depths of over 1,000–2,000m. The Cadillac camp is the best example of this along the Larder Lake–Cadillac fault, with the Doyon, Bousquet 1 and 2, and LaRonde series of deposits extending from the surface to depths of over 3km.

“However, this approach remains new for the Chibougamau mining camp. The 2D and 3D modelling currently under way will enable TomaGold to target the -250 to -500m interval in the northern portion of the camp, particularly in the Berrigan sector. Surface and borehole electromagnetic surveys will provide 3D vectors to better define the distribution of sulphide-rich mineralisation.

“We believe that this second zone, called “Berrigan Deep”, could be linked to historical intersections located up to 1km east of the main Berrigan Mine zone, near more felsic lithologies, such as tuffs and porphyries. Field work, geophysical surveys and drilling planned for 2026 will be critical in assessing its extension in all directions.”