Glenfarne has signed offtake agreements with top LNG buyers in Asia. Credit: Andromeda stock / Shutterstock.com.

Tokyo Gas has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Glenfarne Alaska LNG to offtake liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Alaska LNG project.

Under the LOI, Tokyo Gas will procure one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the project.

Since taking over as lead developer in March 2025, Glenfarne, which owns 75% of the Alaska LNG project, has signed offtake agreements with leading LNG buyers in Asia, including JERA, POSCO, CPC, and PTT.

These agreements account for 11mtpa of the company’s targeted 16mtpa to contract before reaching financial closure.

Glenfarne said the current offtake agreement indicates a key step in the development of the 20mtpa export terminal on the US Pacific Coast.

Glenfarne CEO and founder Brendan Duval said: “This agreement validates the strength of Alaska LNG’s commercial offering and the importance of Alaska LNG as a strategically positioned supplier of affordable, clean LNG for US Pacific allies.

“Tokyo Gas pioneered the LNG industry with their agreement to purchase LNG from Alaska fifty-five years ago and is one of the most respected voices in the industry. We welcome their participation in Alaska LNG.”

The remaining 25% stake in the LNG project is held with State of Alaska, represented by the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

The project involves a pipeline for transporting natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to the LNG terminal in Nikiski, Alaska.

Alaska LNG is being executed in two phases, with phase one focusing on the domestic pipeline extending approximately 765 miles (1,231km) to the Anchorage region.

Phase two will involve the LNG terminal and related infrastructure to facilitate exports.

This project is further supported by ongoing engineering and cost validation efforts from Worley for the project’s 807-mile (1,298km) pipeline.

Private global energy infrastructure developer Glenfarne operates more than 60 assets through subsidiaries focusing on LNG solutions, grid stability, and renewables.

Its North American LNG portfolio under development encompasses 32.8mtpa capacity across Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas.

Tokyo Gas, Japan’s largest city gas supplier, serves around 13 million customers and is known for its extensive LNG procurement and energy diversification.