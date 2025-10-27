The venture will focus on three main areas. Credit: wing-wing/Shutterstock.com.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), represented by its subsidiary China Electric Power Equipment and Technology (CET), to enhance Malaysia’s power system modernisation.

The collaboration will focus on three key areas, including power system planning and integration, development of smart and resilient networks, and implementation of digital and AI solutions.

The goal is to harness the expertise of SGCC and CET in energy transition and advanced power systems to improve the operation and management of TNB’s power grid and distribution network.

This partnership seeks to enhance technological collaboration in the development of power grids and distribution networks, aiding Malaysia’s grid modernisation efforts and contributing to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) vision for improved regional power interconnection.

SGCC is known for its global presence and service to more than 1.1 billion customers in over 40 countries through CET as its business arm.

At the signing ceremony in Shah Alam, Selangor, TNB president and CEO Datuk Ir Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, along with CET chair Yu Jun, formalised the agreement.

The event was also witnessed by Malaysia’s deputy prime minister, Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof.

Jun said: “CET, as SGCC’s global platform for power project investment, construction, and operation, has completed projects in over 40 countries. We are proud to partner with TNB, a leader in Asia’s power industry, to share SGCC’s experience in ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission, smart grid resilience, and AI-driven grid management.

“This collaboration not only strengthens China-Malaysia bilateral ties but also contributes to the broader vision of ASEAN energy security and sustainability.”

A joint working committee will be established under the MoU to oversee the progress of the collaboration.

This will involve activities such as capacity building, technical studies, and pilot project designs for innovative distribution networks and AI frameworks for grid operation.

Malaysia’s electricity utility TNB will offer technical information while CET will provide advanced technologies and insights from SGCC’s international operations.

Hassan said: “As Malaysia’s primary electricity provider, TNB is dedicated to building a more efficient, resilient, and low-carbon power system.

“This MoU with SGCC, through its wholly owned subsidiary CET, enable us to leverage global best practices in power system planning, smart grid technology, and digital solutions, which are essential for integrating shares of renewable energy and strengthening our role in the ASEAN Power Grid (APG).”

