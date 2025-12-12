Titan Mining begins ore feeding at Kilbourne facility in US

The Kilbourne project is targeting 40,000tpa of graphite concentrate. Credit: vvoe/Shutterstock.com.

Titan Mining has commenced ore feeding at its Kilbourne graphite demonstration facility, moving the project closer to the initial production of graphite concentrate.

The Kilbourne facility is situated within Titan’s Empire State Mine infrastructure in upstate New York, US.

This step marks a major milestone in US natural flake graphite production, restoring end-to-end domestic output for the first time in more than 70 years.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The facility is a fully permitted demonstration plant with a capacity of around 1,200 tonnes per annum (tpa) of concentrate.

The facility will position Titan Mining as both a zinc concentrate producer and a new supplier of natural flake graphite.

Titan Mining president and CEO Rita Adiani said: “Today is a pivotal moment not only for Titan, but for US critical minerals independence. We are delivering on our commitment to re-establish a secure US supply of battery-grade natural flake graphite – a key input for energy storage, defence and strategic industries.”

Output from the Kilbourne demonstration plant will be used for qualification runs and offtake negotiations.

The Kilbourne project is targeting 40,000tpa of graphite concentrate, a volume that could supply nearly half of current US natural graphite demand as market requirements increase.

This US-based production is intended to mitigate supply chain risks that have emerged due to global restrictions on graphite exports.

Titan Mining’s update follows the release of the Kilbourne project study, which confirmed robust project economics and highlighted expanded backing from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM) through its Make More in America initiative.

EXIM has approved an additional $5.5m in non-dilutive funding to fast track feasibility work and has issued a non-binding letter of interest for up to $120m in project financing.

Titan, part of the Augusta Group, operates the fully owned Empire State Mine in New York, where it produces zinc concentrate.