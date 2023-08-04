One day earlier, four steam generators, three reactor coolant pump bodies and a bubbler had been delivered to the site

Tianwan NPP Unit 7's reactor vessel arrives at construction site in China. (Credit: Communications Division of Rosatom Engineering Division)

The reactor vessel for Unit 7 of Tianwan NPP, which is being constructed in China with the participation of Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, arrived at the construction site after covering the sea route from Russia in less than two months. One day earlier, four steam generators, three reactor coolant pump bodies and a bubbler had been delivered to the site.

“In accordance with the contractual obligations, during the implementation of the NPP project the Russian Party ensures the supply of equipment for the nuclear island, its installation and adjustment supervision. The reactor vessel manufactured in Russia for Unit 7 arrived at the construction site today, and after all the necessary industrial and inspection procedures it will be installed in the design position”, said Vice President for Projects in China and Prospective Projects of ASE JSC Alexey Bannik.

Currently, the installation of the reactor building dome is completed at Tianwan NPP Unit 7. This operation was preceded by the installation of the polar crane inside the building, thanks to which the specialists will be able to install the reactor vessel and other large-size equipment in the design position in the building.

