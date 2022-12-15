Erection of steel structures is well underway with process tanks and associated equipment progressively installed

Thunderbird Plant Site Progress – Plant steel erection and process tank installation. (Credit: Sheffield Resources Limited)

Sheffield Resources Limited (“Sheffield” or “the Company”) (ASX: SFX) is pleased to announce that its 50% owned Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project (Thunderbird) in northern Western Australia is now more than 60% complete as at 30 November 2022.

Led by EPC contractor GR Engineering Services Limited (GRES), construction activities are progressing in line with the planned schedule. Process plant steel structures are being progressively installed in conjunction with process tanks and associated equipment. Civil earthworks to support the power generation facilities are now complete, enabling installation of power generation equipment during 2023.

Tailings storage facility and stormwater storage pond civil earthworks are approaching completion, with HDPE lining of the stormwater storage pond well underway.

Sheffield Resources Executive Chair, Mr Bruce Griffin said, “Construction activities at Thunderbird are on schedule. With all major civil earthworks near completion, our focus in 2023 turns to installation of equipment and major process plant components.”

Source: Company Press Release