US-based oil and gas company Three Crown Petroleum has announced a substantial initial flow rate from its Irvine 1NH well in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, US.

The well, operational since 14 October 2025, is producing an average of 752 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with an oil composition of 82%.

Drilled to a depth of around 22,500ft, the well features a two-mile horizontal section and was completed with 51 hydraulic fracturing stages, each spaced around 200ft apart.

According to Three Crown, the announcement marks a significant milestone in its horizontal drilling operations in Johnson County.

Three Crown Petroleum president and manager Howard Cooper said: “We are excited to announce a very strong initial flow rate from the Irvine 1NH well.

“The high oil cut of 82% combined with no decline in production during the initial two weeks cuts our operating costs significantly and meaningfully adds to our return on investment.

“This represents a notable milestone for Three Crown and validates our technical approach of soaking the well for 45 days after fracking, which increases the oil cut significantly.

“We are actively seeking reliable partners to participate in our Niobrara and Mowry drilling programme in the Powder River Basin for the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026, including the Irvine 1NH well.”

Based in Colorado, Three Crown Petroleum focuses on the exploration and production of oil and gas in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.

The company plans to commence drilling two additional wells, Kringen 1NH and Wild Bill 1NH, in Converse County during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Both wells are designed with 2.5-mile (4km) laterals and are located near Bill, Wyoming.

The company holds permits for 11 more Niobrara and Mowry wells across Johnson, Campbell and Converse counties.

In a bid to expand its drilling activities, Three Crown is actively seeking partners for its Niobrara and Mowry programmes through 2026.