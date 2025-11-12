Turbine installation is set to begin from the Port of Esbjerg in early 2026. Credit: RWE.

RWE has completed the foundation installation for the 1.1GW Thor offshore wind farm located in the Danish North Sea.

The company installed the final monopile in September this year, bringing the total number of wind turbines to 72.

RWE also finalised the installation of the associated secondary steel structures, including boat landings, main access platforms, and internal cassettes.

These works were carried out using Van Oord’s offshore wind installation vessel, MPI Adventure, during the last six months.

The offshore operations were coordinated from the Danish Port of Thyborøn.

To safeguard the foundations from harsh sea conditions until the turbine towers are installed, innovative reusable hard covers are said to have been installed.

In July, RWE installed the 2,600-tonne offshore substation topside on its jacket foundation.

RWE offshore wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “Our Thor project is progressing very well, with offshore works on schedule. We look forward to starting turbine installation next year, which will mark the next major milestone in delivering Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date.

“I would like to thank our partner, Norges Bank Investment Management, as well as our suppliers and colleagues for their dedication to collaboration, quality, and safety.”

Turbine installation is set to begin from the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark in early 2026.

Thor is touted to be the first offshore wind farm globally to use 36 steel turbine towers manufactured with a lower carbon footprint, and some turbines will feature recyclable rotor blades.

Once fully operational in 2027, the Thor offshore wind farm will be capable of generating enough green electricity to supply more than one million Danish households.

The operations and maintenance plan for the wind farm will create 50 to 60 local jobs at a new RWE service building at the Port of Thorsminde.

Construction of the this service building is already underway and is expected to be completed by early 2026.

The Thor offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).