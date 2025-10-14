Thor Explorations plans further exploration to advance resource definition and identify new mineralisation. Credit: Mark Agnor/Shutterstock.com.

Thor Explorations has announced a positive outcome from its initial drilling campaign at the wholly owned Guitry gold project in Côte d’Ivoire.

The company completed 4,604m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling to gain insights into the geometry and geological factors influencing gold mineralisation.

The company reports that recent assay results from the drilling programme, conducted since August, show significant gold findings.

These include 6m at 9.63 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 89m in drill-hole GURC25-246, 7m at 1.5g/t gold from 72m in drill-hole GURC25-240 and 14m at 1.3g/t gold from 57m in drill-hole GURC25-247.

Thor Explorations plans further exploration to advance resource definition and identify new mineralisation.

This encompasses systematic infill and step-out drilling, the examination of both untested and partially tested geochemical anomalies, as well as the implementation of generative geochemical surveys.

Thor Explorations CEO and president Segun Lawson said: “We are pleased to report continued positive drilling results from Cote d’Ivoire, completing a successful maiden drilling campaign in country. When acquired, the Guitry project featured several gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies that previous explorers had only partially tested with shallow drilling.

“This drilling campaign has intersected and confirmed previously untested deeper bedrock mineralisation, which remains open.

“In the final quarter of the year, once the rainy season is over, we have planned further step-out drilling programmes that will be designed to grow the potential resource inventory at Guitry.”

The company plans to conduct a permit-wide auger drilling campaign to test the earlier identified soil anomalies.

“Côte d’Ivoire is a leading West African gold mining and exploration region, hosting over 30% of the area’s greenstone belts and emerging as a site for world-class gold discoveries. We are excited to be returning to the field shortly, when we will also be carrying out our maiden drilling campaign on our Marahui permit,” added Lawson.

Last month, Thor Explorations agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Guitry gold exploration project in Cote d’Ivoire from Endeavour Mining.