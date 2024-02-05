Scheduled to begin in the first quarter of this year, the Engagement 5 OBN includes the initiation of the seventh program within the seismic joint venture, and the acquisition plan includes 157 OCS blocks (3,650km2) through a long offset, sparse OBN survey

TGS, SLB partner for Engagement 5 OBN multi-client acquisition. (Credit: wasi1370 from Pixabay)

Norway-based surveying services company TGS has teamed up with US-based oilfield services company SLB to begin the Engagement 5 Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client acquisition programme in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Planned to begin in the first quarter of this year, the Engagement 5 OBN includes the initiation of the seventh programme within the seismic joint venture.

The acquisition plan comprises the acquisition of 157 OCS blocks (3,650km2) through a long offset, sparse OBN survey.

The expansion of data coverage in the eastern region of Green Canyon will adjoin with prior phases, establishing a continuous coverage area spanning over 23,000km2 from the Mississippi Canyon in the east to Garden Banks in the west.

The industry recently participated in the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 261, where blocks within the survey area attracted 16 winning bids and a total bid value of more than $40m.

The Engagement 5 dataset will support existing and new leaseholders as well as regional explorers with the most technically advanced subsurface imaging.

This is achieved through the utilisation of long offset data combined with the application of elastic full-waveform inversion (fewer). The initial data results will be available in H2 2024.

TGS CEO Kristian Johansen said: “Once again, we are pleased to announce alongside our project partner, SLB, the expansion of our multi-client OBN data portfolio in the US Gulf of Mexico.

“Engagement 5 represents a key milestone, enabling contiguous coverage between prior phases of an ongoing initiative that continues to deliver game-changing subsurface imaging for our clients.”

TGS is engaged in providing scientific data and intelligence to companies in the energy sector.

The company offers a diverse energy data library, along with specialised services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

In August 2022, TGS partnered with Schlumberger (SLB), CGG and PGS to feature Schlumberger multi-client data on the Versal unified seismic data ecosystem.

The partnership enables customers to easily view data from all participating seismic multiclient vendors using Versal’s user-friendly interface that simplifies access to global multiclient data.

Last year, TGS agreed to acquire the oilfield service company PGS in an all-share transaction valued at NOK9.3bn ($864m), a 20.7% premium to the last closing price of PGS shares.