The Survey Launched In The Uinta Basin Covers 667 Wells, 459 Las Logs And 2,649 Rasters. Credit: Jeremy Christensen/shutterstock.com.

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has launched the Roosevelt 3D seismic onshore survey in the Uinta Basin, Utah, US.

The survey spans 202 square miles (325km²) and aims to enhance exploration efforts within the significant North American basin.

The project, TGS’ first multi-client project in the area, focuses on key geological formations including the Green River, Wasatch and Mesaverde formations.

The TGS Land processing team will employ advanced techniques such as ray-based image correction and optimisation, dynamic matching diving wave and reflection full waveform inversion.

It will also leverage offset vector tile pre-stack depth migration and pre-stack time migration.

The survey covers 667 wells, 459 LAS logs and 2,649 rasters, providing a robust dataset that will assist in reservoir modelling and decision-making.

TGS CEO Kristian Johansen said: “The Roosevelt 3D survey is a pivotal milestone in our expansion into the Uinta Basin.

“Through the application of advanced subsurface imaging technologies, we are delivering high-resolution data that enhances geological modelling, identifies critical subsurface features and supports informed reservoir exploration and development decisions.”

TGS said the survey has been designed with flexibility in mind, ensuring it adapts to the industry’s growing needs, with plans to add depth imaging capabilities in future.

The implementation of receiver tails is expected to facilitate continuous data acquisition, ensuring long-term adaptability for exploration and development projects.

Recording for the Roosevelt 3D survey is set to commence late in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the final acquisition expected to conclude in autumn 2026.

Preliminary data will be accessible during 2026, while the fully processed dataset is due to be completed by the end of that year.

Earlier this year, TGS announced the launch of a 3D seismic reprocessing project in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, India, supporting ongoing exploration and licensing in key regions.

In June, the company partnered with next-generation data company Oseberg on a new offering for exploration and production companies.