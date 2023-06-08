Covering a vast area of 268,506 square kilometers, the Amazonia Azul 2D-cubed project will play a crucial role in unlocking the potential of this offshore basin

TGS announces first 2D-cubed project in Brazil. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced today the Amazonia Azul 2D-cubed project, the first of its kind offshore Brazil. This project represents an expansion of TGS’ multi-client data coverage in the region and aims to enhance the understanding of the Brazil Equatorial Margin area.

Covering a vast area of 268,506 square kilometers, the Amazonia Azul 2D-cubed project will play a crucial role in unlocking the potential of this offshore basin.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, “We are pleased to introduce the first 2D-cubed project in Brazil’s Equatorial Margin. This groundbreaking endeavor demonstrates TGS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of geoscience innovation and delivering high-quality data solutions to our clients. By expanding our coverage and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, we are excited to contribute to exploration development in this region.”

The innovative 2D-cubed technology utilizes a structurally conformable interpolation engine that transforms 2D data into a comprehensive 3D volume, which can be interpreted on a regional scale. This cutting-edge approach enables users to fully leverage the capabilities of their 3D interpretation software, significantly improving analysis and facilitating the communication of geological insights.

Initial data delivery is expected in Q1 2024.

This project is supported by industry funding.

