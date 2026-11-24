The proposed acquisition would add EagleRock acreage and water assets to TPL’s Permian Basin business. Credit: G B Hart/Shutterstock.com.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL), a Permian Basin land and water business, has agreed to acquire EagleRock Land in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3bn.

EagleRock manages approximately 288,000 acres situated in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The company’s land holdings play a key role in facilitating oil and natural gas development in the region.

The deal will merge TPL’s surface and oil and gas royalty holdings, water management operations, and land use activities with EagleRock’s land assets and water infrastructure.

EagleRock’s connections with major operators in the Permian Basin will also be integrated into the expanded platform.

Under the terms, EagleRock shareholders will receive 0.0831 shares of newly formed New Titan Holdings (“New TPL”) for each EagleRock Class A share.

Both TPL and EagleRock are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Following the transaction, the combined company will be listed under the TPL ticker and headquartered in Dallas.

Existing TPL shareholders are expected to hold about 86% of the merged company, with EagleRock shareholders and unitholders to own the remaining 14%.

TPL CEO Tyler Glover said: “This combination supports our strategy to build the premier land, water and royalty platform in the Permian Basin by adding complementary assets that we believe will deliver increased intrinsic value per share.

“The transaction is consistent with TPL’s established acquisition criteria, which emphasise strategic assets, attractive returns on invested capital and long-term free cash flow per share growth.”

Upon completion, the combined entity is expected to own around one million fee surface acres and an additional 105,000 dedicated water solutions acres across Texas and New Mexico.

The consolidation will notably enhance TPL’s position in New Mexico’s Delaware Basin, particularly with the addition of approximately 59,000 fee-owned acres, mainly in Lea County. This region is identified as a key market for non-potable water sales and produced water solutions.

The transaction aims to expand TPL’s presence in the Midland Basin as well, increasing its surface acreage in the area by nearly 40%.

EagleRock’s existing water infrastructure in the basin includes about 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) of produced water handling capacity and 130,000bpd of non-potable water supply.

The improved asset base is projected to raise TPL’s water sourcing and treatment capacity by 49%, to about 1.5 million barrels per day (mbbl/d), with combined water storage reaching approximately 68mbbl.

EagleRock CEO Greg Pipkin said: “EagleRock has built a differentiated land and water platform across the Permian Basin, supported by a strong asset position, purpose-built infrastructure and trusted operator relationships. Joining TPL creates an opportunity to bring broader capabilities to our customers.”

TPL expects the deal to increase estimated 2027 free cash flow per share before synergies. Its board has increased the share repurchase authorisation to $500m.

Both companies’ boards have unanimously approved the merger, which is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to EagleRock shareholder approval and regulatory reviews.

Evercore is acting as exclusive financial adviser to TPL, with Sidley Austin and Haynes Boone providing legal advice.

EagleRock is being advised exclusively by Goldman Sachs & Co, while Vinson & Elkins is its legal counsel.