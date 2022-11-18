The investment by Gold Fields will, in particular, allow us to accelerate our district and regional exploration efforts, as well as continue to grow the Mineral Resource base at the Ternera Gold Deposit

Tesoro welcomes Gold Fields Ltd as a strategic investor. (Credit: Albert Hyseni on Unsplash)

Tesoro welcomes Gold Fields Ltd as a strategic investor, and we look forward to continued exploration success at the El Zorro Gold Project.

We believe this investment represents tremendous confidence in El Zorro and our team and recognition of the significant potential of the project.

The investment by Gold Fields will, in particular, allow us to accelerate our district and regional exploration efforts, as well as continue to grow the Mineral Resource base at the Ternera Gold Deposit.

Source: Company Press Release