All necessary permits have been secured for phase-three drilling at the Target A1 prospect, and the drilling contractor is preparing to mobilise to the site. Credit: Maksim Maksimovich/Shuttertsock.com.

Tertiary Minerals is set to initiate phase-three drilling at the Target A1 silver-copper-zinc prospect at the Mushima North project in Zambia.

The project is situated in Zambia’s iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) region, 28km east of the Kalengwa copper-silver mine, which is currently being redeveloped.

The Mushima North copper project is operated through Copernicus Minerals, a group company that is 90% owned by Tertiary Minerals (Zambia) and 10% owned by local partner Mwashia Resources.

Target A1 is a polymetallic prospect, with drilling aimed at further assessing its mineral potential.

The phase-three drilling programme will involve approximately 1,000m of reverse circulation drilling.

The key objectives are to test for additional lateral extensions of known mineralisation, particularly in the north, where high-grade silver and copper have been identified.

The drilling will also evaluate the continuity of mineralisation between widely spaced drill lines and explore the depth extension of the known mineralisation.

This follows phase-two drilling, which was completed in mid-2025 and yielded significant intersections.

These included 58m grading at 49 grams per tonne (g/t) of silver, 0.26% of copper and 0.16% of zinc (72g/t silver equivalent or 0.94% copper equivalent) from a 8m downhole.

Within this, there was a 20m section at 86g/t of silver, 0.44% of copper and 0.24% of zinc from a 46m downhole, and a 9m interval at 124g/t of silver, 0.73% of copper and 0.25% of zinc (185g/t silver equivalent or 2.40% copper equivalent) from a 57m downhole, with the hole ending in mineralisation.

All necessary permits have been secured for phase-three drilling, and the drilling contractor is preparing to mobilise to the site. Preparations for access roads and drill pads are already in progress.

Tertiary Minerals managing director Richard Belcher said: “We are delighted that we will be drilling again at Target A1 this season. Drilling again before the rains, rather than waiting until the start of the next dry season in March–April next year, shows our resolve to aggressively advance this project and add shareholder value.

“Target A1 now has a surface footprint of approximately 450m by 400m, with mineralisation intersected to a vertical depth of up to 84m. However, the mineralisation remains open to the north/north-west, south/south-east and at depth. This drill programme will test the potential continuation of mineralisation along strike and at depth, as well as providing additional infill drilling.

“This work is aimed at bringing us closer to our goal of producing a maiden mineral resource in the next 12 months. We eagerly await the start of the drilling programme and I look forward to providing updates in the coming weeks.”