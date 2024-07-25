Terra Balcanica closes option agreement for Saskatchewan uranium assets. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1), a multi-jurisdictional, polymetallic exploration company focused on supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 3rd, 2024, it has closed its option agreement dated July 2nd, 2024 (“Agreement”) between the Company, Fulcrum Metals Plc. (“Fulcrum”, AIM:FMET) and Fulcrum Metals (Canada) Ltd. (“Fulcrum Canada”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fulcrum, pursuant to which the Company has obtained a four-year option (the “Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in Fulcrum’s uranium portfolio of exploration licences located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada and collectively encompassing 596.71 km2 of highly prospective terrain for a tier one uranium discovery. See the Company’s press release dated July 3rd, 2024 for further details regarding the Agreement.

On closing of the Agreement, the Company issued 1,997,151 common shares of the Company to Fulcrum Canada, at a deemed issue price of $0.125 per share, and issued 1,198,291 common shares of the Company to Global Energy Metals Corporation as a finder’s fee, at a deemed issue price of $0.125 per share. The common shares of the Company issued in connection with the Option are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada.