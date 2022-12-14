Completion of the proposed acquisition remained subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which have not yet been satisfied, and Savannah and PETRONAS have, therefore, mutually agreed to terminate the SPA with immediate effect

Termination of SPA for Petronas’ Chad and Cameroon portfolio. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

On 13 December 2021, Savannah announced that it had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with PETRONAS (E&P) Overseas Ventures SDN. BHD. (“PETRONAS”) to acquire PETRONAS’ upstream and midstream asset portfolio in Chad and Cameroon. Completion of the proposed acquisition remained subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which have not yet been satisfied, and Savannah and PETRONAS have, therefore, mutually agreed to terminate the SPA with immediate effect.

Source: Company Press Release