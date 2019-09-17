The renewal represents an extension of the MoU signed by ENEC and TENEX in 2017, which established a framework for potential future cooperation in the field of innovative nuclear fuel cycle solutions

Image: TENEX and ENEC continue collaboration in the field of nuclear fuel cycle. Photo: courtesy of Markus Distelrath from Pixabay.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and TENEX, Joint-Stock Company have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exploring potential opportunities for collaboration in the field of nuclear fuel cycle management.

The new MoU was signed on September 20, 2019, during the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, and Sergey Polgorodnik, Director General of TENEX.

“We are delighted to renew this MoU with TENEX as we continue developing the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program in line with the highest international standards of quality, safety, and security,” said Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC. “TENEX has an excellent track record and decades of experience in nuclear fuel cycle management and we look forward to continuing to explore opportunities for collaboration in the coming months and years ahead.”

Source: Company Press Release