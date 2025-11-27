Temas Resources completes critical mineral drilling programme at La Blache

Phase II of the drilling programme is scheduled to commence in early-to-mid-CY26. Credit: Maksim Maksimovich/Shutterstock.com.

Temas Resources has completed its autumn/winter HQ diamond drilling programme at the La Blache property in Quebec, Canada.

The HQ diamond drilling campaign totalled 2,302m, with drill core samples to be sent to ALS’ geochemistry facilities in Lachine, Quebec.

Assay results are expected to begin arriving in January 2026.

In parallel, Temas will re-assay 181 historic holes, encompassing 36,614m of core, with a focus on gallium and other rare earth elements (REEs) to further refine resource understanding.

The current programme aims to expand and upgrade the Farrell-Taylor massive oxide (MO) inferred resource, which is estimated at 108.8 million tonnes (mt) at 17.83% titanium (titanium dioxide), 0.32% vanadium (vanadium oxide) and 59.4% iron (iron oxide).

Temas Resources CEO Tim Fernback said: “Now that our fall/winter exploration programme at La Blache has been successfully completed, we are getting ready to submit the drill core to ALS Geochemical for follow-on assays.

“Our review of the prior drilling at La Blache has identified significant signatures for both scandium and gallium, in addition to the titanium, vanadium and iron. These critical metals are required for the development of high-performance aerospace equipment alloys and semiconductors, respectively, and will result in additional value to our planned MRE [mineral resource estimate].”

Early drilling observations have also identified the presence of gallium and scandium alongside titanium and vanadium.

Phase II of the drilling programme is scheduled to commence in early-to-mid-calendar year 2026 (CY26).

Temas also stated that the drill core samples will support the development of its patented regenerative chloride leach (RCL) technology.

This next-generation processing technology aims to cut costs by up to 65% while improving recovery rates for titanium, vanadium, rare earths and other critical metals.

Initial results from RCL technology development are expected in early 2026.

Fernback added: “La Blache is a large, complex and highly prospective deposit, and this programme positions us to integrate our proprietary RCL processing technology into future development work. The patented RCL process has demonstrated encouraging results in pilot studies; however, further independent verification and feasibility-level studies are required to confirm performance, which is ideally suited for treating increasingly complex polymetallic mineral deposits like La Blache.

“Temas plans to both license and joint venture the use of this technology internationally now that it has been shown to assist on developing metallurgically complex gold, silver, nickel, critical mineral and rare earth element [REE] deposits.

“The company notes that the RCL cost reduction estimates are based on internal pilot-scale studies and have not yet been independently verified in a JORC [Joint Ore Reserves Committee]-compliant feasibility study.”

The company also stated that talks are under way to co-develop the RCL technology for processing third-party ores such as gold, silver, nickel and REEs, with updates anticipated in early 2026.